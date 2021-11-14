The No. 2 West Virginia rifle team won a quad-match at the WVU Shell Building over Army, Air Force and Ohio State, in its last match of the fall season on Sunday.
The Mountaineers (9-0, 5-0 GARC), won both the smallbore and air rifle, as their scores of 2348 and 2376 combined for a 4724 aggregate score.
Mountaineer freshman Natalie Perrin was the best member of any team today, as her 589 in smallbore and 595 in air rifle combined for a 1184 aggregate.
Senior Verena Zaisberger was the second-best Mountaineer, as her 591 smallbore score and 592 air rifle score tied her for the second-best aggregate score of 1183 with Air Force freshman Scott Rockett.
Juniors Malori Brown and Akihito Shimizu were the third-best Mountaineers, as Brown scored 588 in the smallbore and 592 in the air rifle, and Shimizu scored 584 in the smallbore and a Mountaineer-best 596 in the air rifle. Both tied with Air Force’s Peninah D’Souza for a match fourth-best 1180 aggregate score.
Sophomores Tal Engler and Matt Sanchez tied for the fourth-best WVU scores. Engler scored 587 in the smallbore and 592 in the air rifle, and Sanchez scored 586 in the smallbore and 593 in the air rifle as both had 1179 aggregate scores.
Overall, the Mountaineers had seven of the top ten individual scores, and are 9-0 as they go into the break.
Out of the four teams participating, No. 6 Air Force finished second, No. 8 Ohio State placed third and No. 12 Army finished in fourth-place.
West Virginia will not return to competition until Jan. 22 when it faces Navy.