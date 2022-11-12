The No. 3-ranked WVU rifle team traveled to West Point, New York on Saturday to take on No. 14 Army and the Mountaineers came away with a victory, 4725-4649.
The match started with the smallbore relay where WVU (9-1, 4-0 GARC) finished with a 40-point lead, 2347-2307. Akihito Shimizu led the Mountaineers with 589.
All five WVU counters in the smallbore scored within the 580-590 range. Molly McGhin and Malori Brown both shot 587. Tal Engler shot a 584 and Becca Lamb finished with 583.
WVU also finished with the top nine spots in the smallbore. The tenth spot was held by Army’s Chris Jennings, who shot 582.
The other Army (0-4) counters were Claudia Sigel with 580, Briggs Moore with 573, Anusha Pakkam with 572 and Ashley Clegg with 567.
Verena Zaisberger led the way for the Mountaineers in air rifle with a score of 597, making her aggregate score 1182. Army’s Anusha Pakkam finished just behind Pakkam with 596.
The counters in air rifle for WVU were Matt Sanchez and Calista Smoyer, who both shot 595. Tal ENgler and Molly McGhin both shot 594 and Akihito Shimizu shot 592.
Army’s air rifle counters included Pakkam as well as Jennings with a 589 and Sigel and Clegg with 576.
WVU finished with the higher aggregate score in air rifle as well, 2378-2342.
WVU had the top nine individual aggregate scores with Matt Sanchez leading the way after shooting 1183. Malori Brown and Verena Straisberger were right behind him with 1182 each.
The highest-scoring aggregate score for Army came from Chris Jennings with 1171.
The Mountaineer rifle team will be back in action on Friday, Nov. 15 as they take on NC State at the WVU Shell Building.