After a three-week break, the No. 3 West Virginia rifle team will travel to Fort Wayne, Indiana, to face the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs at The X Count shooting range.
West Virginia (4-0, 3-0 GARC) recently defeated then-No. 11 NC State on Oct. 17, 4730-4652. TCU (4-0) is coming off a win in a dual-meet against Army and Akron on Oct. 30.
“This will be our toughest match this semester against a really good team, one who beat us at NCAAS last year,” WVU head coach Jon Hammond said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how the team responds to the challenge, and how well they can focus on themselves.”
“We are competing at a neutral venue and are very appreciative of the X Count club to host this match,” Hammond added. “It will be the first time we are competing here, and that is always a fun challenge.”
Junior Stephanie Grundsoee leads TCU with an average aggregate score of 1185.7 this season, which is the fourth-best score in the NCAA. Senior Kristen Hemphill is eighth in the NCAA with an average aggregate score of 1180.7
The Horned Frogs have a team aggregate score of 4719.75, which is the third-best in the NCAA this season. TCU’s team average of 2378.25 is second-best in the NCAA, while its smallbore average of 2341.5 is third-best in the NCAA.
The Mountaineers’ best members this season have been sophomores Tal Engler and Molly McGhin, who both have the sixth-best aggregate average in the NCAA with 1183. This is also where they both are on the smallbore leaderboards, with both averaging 588.
Engler is fifth in the NCAA with an average air rifle score of 596.25.
The Mountaineers are second in the NCAA with an average aggregate score of 4726.5, and also second with an average smallbore score of 2347. The Mountaineers have the best average air rifle score in the NCAA with an average of 2379.5.
West Virginia leads the all-time series, 7-2. The teams last met in 2019 when they tied for an aggregate score of 4708, but WVU had more center shots and won the match.
The match will begin at 9 a.m. at The X Count.