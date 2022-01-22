The No. 3 West Virginia Mountaineers rifle team picked up where they left off, defeating the No. 10 Navy Midshipmen 4739-4712 in Annapolis, Maryland.
The Mountaineers (10-0, 6-0 GARC) took a 2364-2330 lead after the smallbore section, which is a school record for the Mountaineers in smallbore. West Virginia also held on to win despite the Midshipmen (6-7, 2-4 GARC), taking the air rifle section 2381-2375.
For the Mountaineers, senior Zerena Zaisberger led the team in aggregate points with 1186, with 593 points in both the smallbore and air rifle sections.
Junior Akihito Shimizu was also very good with a 1185 aggregate score off 592 smallbore and 593 air rifle points, along with senior Jared Eddy, who scored 1184 points from 588 smallbore and 596 air rifle points.
Freshman Natalie Perrin also had 1184 points, scoring 589 in the smallbore and 595 in the air rifle
Sophomore Matt Sanchez led the Mountaineers in the air rifle with 1183 points. Sophomores Tal Engler and Molly McGhin also both had 1183 points, with Engler scoring 590 in the smallbore and 593 in the air rifle sections, and McGhin scoring 589 in the smallbore, and 594 in the air rifle.
Though they lost, the Midshipmen did have the top-scoring shooter of the match. Senior Michael Zanti scored 588 in the smallbore, and 598 in the air rifle, for a first-place 1186 aggregate points.
Freshman Marleigh Duncan scored 586 in the smallbore and a match-leading 599 points in the air rifle, and tied Mountaineer senior Zerena Zaisberger for second with 1185 points.
The Mountaineers' next contest will be at home against the Akron Zips. The match is set to begin at 8 a.m.