The West Virginia University rifle team continued its hot streak on Saturday, defeating No. 9 Navy on Senior Day, 4742-4709, in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers dominated the match with eight shooters finishing within the top 10 on the individual leaderboard, outshooting Navy 2354-2336 in smallbore and 2388-2373 in air rifle.
“Senior day is always a special match, and there can be extra emotions,” coach Jon Hammond said. “This was a unique year honoring five seniors, and they have all had a big impact on our team in their years here, however many that has been.”
Senior Mary Tucker finished in first place on the individual leaderboard, with another career best in smallbore.
Tucker closed out the match with an aggregate score of 1195, as well as a 597 in smallbore and 598 in air rifle.
“Mary had another awesome performance today, tying her national record in smallbore with a 200 in standing so that clearly makes a difference to our team score,” Hammond said. “We really had a number of other really good performances but also know there is lots to improve as well.”
Junior Molly McGhin finished right behind Tucker for second place with an aggregate score of 1188.
McGhin was a part of the three-way tie for first in air rifle and also placed second in smallbore with an impressive score of 590. The junior's aggregate and air rifle scores would be new career best.
Sophomore Natalie Perrin rounded out the Mountaineers in the top five on the individual leaderboard. Perrin had a career day with a new career best in aggregate and air rifle. Perrin scored 1181 — 584 in smallbore and 595 in air rifle.
Following sophomore Natalie Perrin were both junior Matt Sanchez as well as senior Akihito Shimizu. The pair both shot a score of 1179. Sanchez tied his career-best for the fourth time this season alone in air rifle with 597. Sanchez also had a great performance in smallbore with a score of 582. Shimizu scored a 584 in smallbore and a 595 in air rifle.
Three more Mountaineers would round out the top 10.
Fifth-year senior Verena Zaisberger, junior Tal Engler, and lastly senior Malori Brown all finished in the top 10. Brown would finish in eighth, Engler would follow that up with a ninth-place finish, and Zaisberger would top it all off claiming tenth place.
Brown shot a 583 in smallbore and 594 in air rifle for an aggregate score of 1177.
Engler’s aggregate score was one point below Brown's with 1176 shooting a smallbore of 584 and a 592 in air rifle. Ziasberger was also one point behind Engler with an aggregate of 1175. Ziasberger scored 579 in smallbore and an impressive score of 596 in air rifle.
The Mountaineers will close out the regular season as they travel to Lexington to face off against No. 4 Kentucky for the third time this season on Saturday, Feb. 11.