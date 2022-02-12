The West Virginia Mountaineers lost their first match of the 2021-22 season, losing at home to the Kentucky Wildcats 4702-4700, resulting in a tie for the GARC regular-season title between both teams and Ole Miss.
The No. 4 Mountaineers (12-1, 7-1 GARC) won the smallbore by a score of 2329-2325, but the No. 2 Wildcats (9-1, 6-1 GARC) came back with a 2377-2371 win in the air rifle to win by two points.
The Mountaineers had more players in the top 10 with six, it was not enough as Kentucky had two in the top three.
For the Mountaineers, sophomore Tal Engler led the team with an aggregate score of 1185, including a match-leading 599 air rifle score and a 586 score in the smallbore.
Junior Malori Brown was the second-best Mountaineer, shooting for an aggregate score of 1180 with a team-leading 587 smallbore score, and air rifle score of 593.
Fellow Junior Akhitio Shimizu followed with an aggregate score of 1176, also leading the Mountaineers with a 587 smallbore score, and with an air rifle score of 589.
Despite losing, Mountaineers head coach Jon Hammond did see some positives while still stating how they could’ve done better.
"Today was a challenging match, and overall, we're probably disappointed with the performance and outcome and know we can do better," Hammond. "We didn't get the best start in kneeling, and then, we're on the back foot throughout the match.”
"There were definitely some positives, and it was great to see Tal shoot such a good match in air rifle, as well as some solid smallbore scores from Malori and Aki. I think there will be a lot of things we can learn and take from the match to take back to training.”
The Mountaineers can put this loss behind them on Feb. 19 when they welcome VMI and North Georgia to Morgantown for their NCAA Championships qualifying match.