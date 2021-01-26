The No. 4 West Virginia rifle team continued its success, winning at No. 13 Ohio State 4718-4665 on Tuesday, at the Lt. Hugh W. Wylie Range in Columbus, Ohio.
The Mountaineers (3-0, 1-0 GARC) were able to claim victory by winning the smallbore competition by a score of 2342-2299 and winning the air rifle portion of the competition 2376-2366.
“We started with a strong team performance in smallbore, with all nine team members shooting in the 580s,” WVU head coach Jon Hammond said on the team’s performance. “That was our best team performance in the smallbore so far this year. Sarah Osborn led the way with a personal-best 590 (smallbore). That was great to see, and Calista Smoyer also had a personal best 585 (smallbore).”
Senior Sarah Osborn led the way by finishing first in top individual performance with a score of 1185 as well as finishing first in the smallbore part of the competition with a score of 590. Sophomore Calista Smoyer finished second overall scoring a combined 1181, while also scoring the highest air rifle score with a 596 point finish on the day.
The Mountaineers were carried by nine of the top ten overall individual scores and will look to continue their success as they host No. 3 Ole Miss, No. 14 Navy and No. 12 Akron this Saturday at the WVU Rifle Range.