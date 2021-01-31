The No. 4 West Virginia rifle team won its quad-match versus No. 3 Ole Miss, No. 12 Akron and No. 14 Navy on Saturday with an overall score of 4734 in Morgantown.
West Virginia (6-0, 4-0 GARC) won both the smallbore and air rifle competitions with scores of 2348 and 2386, respectively. Ole Miss finished in second with Akron right behind as Navy finished the match in last.
The team continued to utilize its depth, as nine Mountaineers finished in the top ten in both the smallbore and air rifle standings.
"I am really pleased with today's performance," WVU head Jon Hammond said following the win. "Especially in smallbore. Also with the depth of the team, and how every one of them performed."
Jared Eddy ended up with a personal best in the smallbore with a 591 mark, good enough for first place. Calista Smoyer led the charge in the air rifle, placing second and scoring a personal best mark of 598.
"We had some personal bests which is nice," Hammond said. "Jared and Calista really lead the way today. I'm pleased to see our progression and improvement from the first few matches. I'm looking forward to seeing them compete again tomorrow."
Smoyer also tied for third with Becca Lamb in the smallbore with matching 587 marks, both personal bests. Tal Engler followed them in fifth place with a 586 mark, while Akihito Shimizu and Matt Sanchez tied for sixth with 585 marks, personal bests for both competitors.
Molly McGhin continued her standout season, placing eighth with a 584 mark in the smallbore followed by Verena Zaisberger who finished in the top ten with a 583 mark.
Engler and Sarah Osborn finished with matching 597 marks, good enough to tie for third place in the air rifle. Lamb and Shmizu tied for fifth place with 596 marks, a personal best for each, while Eddy and Zaisberger shot 595 marks, good enough to tie for seventh. Sanchez and McGhin rounded out the Mountaineer’s top ten, tying for ninth with 593 marks.
West Virginia will face Ole Miss on Sunday at 9 a.m. at the WVU Rifle Range.