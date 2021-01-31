The No. 4 West Virginia University rifle team won Sunday’s match against No. 3 Ole Miss by scoring a season high in points and winning 4737-4713.
The Mountaineers (7-0, 5-0 GARC) recorded a season-high in the smallbore portion of the competition with a score of 2351. They were led in this effort by junior Jared Eddy who tied the school record for smallbore, scoring 595.
The Mountaineers dominated the air rifle portion of the event, finishing in eight of the top nine spots of the event. Sophomore Akihito Shimizu scored 599 in the air rifle portion and he was one of seven Mountaineers that scored 595 or better in the air rifle event.
The lone senior on West Virginia’s team, Sarah Osborn, competed in her last match at the WVU Rifle Range finishing No. 10 overall with a mark of 1175. She scored 580 in the smallbore and 595 in the air rifle.
This match concluded what was a very successful weekend for the Mountaineers. WVU beat No. 3 Ole Miss, No. 14 Navy and No. 12 Akron on Saturday and then capped off the weekend with another win against Ole Miss as the season begins to wind down.
The Mountaineers will next face Kentucky on Feb. 13 in Lexington, Kentucky. After that, the Mountaineers will prepare for NCAA Qualifiers on Feb.20 which will take place at Ohio State University’s Lt. Hugh W. Wylie Range.