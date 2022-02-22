The West Virginia Mountaineers rifle team has qualified for the NCAA championships for a 15th straight season.
This is also the 15th straight season making the championships under coach Jon Hammond, who has guided the Mountaineers to six national championships, and three runner-up finishes, fighting for their 20th national championship this season when the championships take place on Mar. 11-12 at the Falcon Rifle Range in Colorado Springs, Colo.
The No. 4 Mountaineers (12-1, 7-1 GARC) came in sixth place out of eight teams in the qualifiers, with a qualifying mark of 9441 which is a combination of a team’s qualifying average (4734) and the average of their three highest scores in the regular season, and their qualifying score (4707), which comes from their qualifying match score.
The Mountaineers participated in their NCAA Championships qualifying match at the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown against VMI and North Georgia on Feb. 19, but the latter did not qualify. Air Force, Alaska Fairbanks, Kentucky, Murray State, Navy, Ole Miss and TCU join the Mountaineers in qualifying for the NCAA Championships.
Mountaineers head coach Jon Hammond says he’s excited to qualify and to play at a good venue.
“We’re obviously excited to be going to NCAA’s, qualifying is always the number one objective,” Hammond said. “We’re grateful to Air Force for being able to step in last minute and host and shooting at least air rifle in a bigger arena will give it more of a championship feel from last year.”
However, Hammond acknowledges that the team has to do better than they did in the qualifying match to win the championship.
“We have to be realistic with our expectations, we shot the seventh-highest score on qualifiers and go in there sixth in the rankings,” Hammond added. “I’m not sure a team lower than fourth in the ranking has won the championship in recent history. We’ll do everything we can to prepare in the coming weeks, but we know there are some really good teams this year, so we have to focus on just doing our best and seeing where it stacks up.”
The Mountaineers still have another championship to compete in before Mar. 11., as they will play in the GARC championships in West Point, N.Y. on Monday, Feb. 28