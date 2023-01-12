The West Virginia Mountaineer rifle team returns for its spring season on Friday, looking to continue its strong effort from the fall.
The Mountaineers finished the fall season at 10-1 and earned a national ranking of No. 5.
Ole Miss, Alaska Fairbanks, Kentucky and Nebraska finished ahead of the Mountaineers in the rankings. However, WVU defeated Ole Miss, Alaska Fairbanks and Kentucky during the fall season.
The Blue and Gold’s lone loss was to TCU, when they lost to the Horned Frogs 4733-4737.
Other big wins for West Virginia included victories over No. 14 Army West Point, No. 2 Air Force, consecutive victories over No. 19 UTEP and a 4733-4705 triumph over the No. 1 Kentucky Wildcats.
The last of the fall matches was also a victory for the Mountaineers as they knocked off No. 11 N.C. State in Morgantown 4751-4687.
The Mountaineer rifle team is known for longstanding success and has amassed 19 national championships. They look to add a 20th and continue their dominance, having the most titles of anyone in Division I.
In the fall section of the season, WVU opened up against the University of Memphis, and defeated them by a score of 4712-4645. It was the team's 16th win all time against the Tigers, improving their record to a staggering 16-2 all time against Memphis.
After that, West Virginia would go on to beat nine out of their next ten opponents, and the team would be sitting pretty at 10-1.
Senior Mary Tucker has been a star in the 2022-23 season, as she leads the team in overall points (1189.5). Tucker has been successful in both events and has helped West Virginia in keeping their nearly unblemished record.
Junior Matt Sanchez has also been a solid member of the team. The Tampa Bay, Florida native has been stellar in air rifle, amassing an average of 595 in air rifle, while having 579 in smallbore.
Sophomore Natalie Perrin had a strong fall season as well, averaging a staggering 596 score in air rifle.
West Virginia will look to perform well against their upcoming opponents, with the likes of conference rivals Kentucky, Akron and Navy as well as Georgia Southern, Alaska-Fairbanks and Ohio State
After competing against these teams, with WVU facing Kentucky and Alaska Fairbanks twice, the team will then compete in an NCAA tournament qualifying match on Feb. 18.
Following that, the Mountaineers will compete in the GARC Championships on Feb. 25 and 26 at the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. After that, the NCAA Championships will be held on March 10-11 in Akron, Ohio.
West Virginia looks to continue its success in its season opener against Alaska Fairbanks on Jan. 13. The start of the match is scheduled for noon.