Coming into this season, the West Virginia University rifle team was not sure what would be in store following a canceled fall season. However, after all of the challenges, West Virginia will look to bring home its 20th NCAA Rifle Championship this weekend.
Two weeks ago, the rifle team won the Great American Rifle Conference Championship. The Mountaineers beat Kentucky, which they lost to earlier in the season.
"We're delighted to be going back to the NCAA Championships, especially in a year like this," WVU head coach Jon Hammond said. "Ultimately, I think we have to take a step back and be grateful that we got to this point. We had a season and will now have a chance to compete for a National Championship. It will look and feel different in this COVID-19 world, but I'm just happy it's happening. I am excited for the team members to get this opportunity."
Hammond also acknowledged the leaders of the team, such as Sarah Osborne.
“Leadership is super important for any team, and it can come in all different varieties," Hammond said. "The older ones we lean on to set the example and pass information and knowledge down to the younger ones.”
Osborne is the lone senior on the team and has picked up a lot of accolades in her career here at West Virginia, including being named to the All-GARC Smallbore First Team in her sophomore year and being named to the All-GARC Air Rifle Second Team three times. The one thing that is missing from her resume, however, is a national championship.
The last time West Virginia won a National Championship was in 2017. The Mountaineers finished in second place in 2018 and 2019, and last year’s championships were canceled.
Osborne is embracing the challenge of being one of the leaders on this team. Her goal is to help the younger athletes on the team through leading by example and using what she has learned over her career and helping pass that down to the younger athletes.
“I think it's been cool because in the past, I've always had someone to look up to, whether it be older teammates or the coaching staff,” Osborne said. “But this year, because I am the only senior and I don't necessarily have anyone else to look up to -- I think it's been cool because it has been able to help me use the leadership skills I've seen in the past and help me lead by example.”
This weekend will be no different for Osborne, as she will try and finish off her illustrious career with a national championship. After the Mountaineers finished with a 4727 aggregate score at the GARC Championships, they know they will have to continue the high scores in order to win.
The NCAA Rifle Championships will take place in Columbus, Ohio, at the Lt. Hugh W. Wylie Range on Friday and Saturday with start times at 9:30 a.m.