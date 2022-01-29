The West Virginia Mountaineers rifle team continued their undefeated season as they picked up a pair of wins against the Akron Zips and the Morehead State Eagles on Saturday.
The Mountaineers (12-0, 7-0 GARC), came first out of three times in the smallbore and air ridle sections, scoring 2347 and 2379 for an aggregate score of 4726, winning by 56 points over second-place Akron.
The Mountaineers had the top seven best individual aggregate scores and eight of the top nine.
Sophomore Tal Engler and Junior Calista Smoyer both came in first with 1182 aggregate points.
Then it was a four-way tie for third place, as freshman Natalie Perrin, junior Akihito Shimizu and seniors Jared Eddy and Zerena Zaisberger all scored 1880 aggregate points.
Sophomore Becca Lamb scored 582 smallbore points and 594 air rifle points for an aggregate score of 1176.
Sophomore Molly McGhin scored 579 smallbore points and 593 air rifle points for an aggregate score of 1172.
West Virginia head coach Jon Hammond was pleased with the team’s performance.
“Another solid overall performance from the team today, again smallbore was our stronger event and we know we can improve in air rifle,” Hammond said.
“There was lots of consistency, which is good to see, over half the team with an 1180 aggregate score and lots of good things learned.”
Hammond also added that he’s eager to face Kentucky two weeks from now.
“It will be good having an off weekend, and then, we’ll get ready for Kentucky,” Hammond added.
“It’s not every day you get to shoot against the Olympic champion, and UK is the defending NCAA champions, so it will be a really hard match, but I’m looking forward to seeing us compete in that environment.”
The Mountaineers' next match will be against the Kentucky Wildcats at home on Feb. 12 at 10 a.m.