Malori Brown started shooting when she was twelve years old. Now, the senior from China Springs, Texas, has qualified for the USA National Smallbore Team and has her sights set on the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Qualifying for the USA National Team has been a goal of Brown’s since becoming a Mountaineer. The senior has spent all four years at West Virginia, and knew Morgantown was her home the moment she stepped on campus.
“Everybody just made me feel so welcome, and I just felt like I was part of the West Virginia University family. This team is like a family to me, and I knew this is the place that I needed to be,” she said. “This is where I’m meant to be.”
Rifle head coach Jon Hammond recruited Brown out of high school to join West Virginia’s program. As early as her freshman year, Brown had the goal of making the national team.
“I finally, finally got there this year,” she said. “It’s been a long time coming.”
The USA National Smallbore team is made up of the top shooters in the country. To qualify, Brown earned a high rank throughout five qualifying matches – the final match being on her home turf in Morgantown.
Earning a spot on the national team means an athlete is guaranteed the opportunity to play at a World Cup. If a shooter makes the developmental team, they are next in line for a World Cup in the instance the national team does not have enough shooters.
This March, Brown will be attending the World Cup in India.
This year brings many firsts for Brown: her first time competing nationally, her first World Cup and her first time making the national team.
Brown’s teammate, junior Matt Sanchez, also had a historic season as he qualified for the USA National Development Air Rifle Team following his 2022-23 success.
Sanchez and Brown have been competing together as Mountaineers since 2020. Brown describes Sanchez as “the brother she never had.”
“Matt and I are on the same wavelength on a lot of things, like how we want to compete, how we want to train and the goals we have in life,” Brown said.
As far as training, Brown and Sanchez practice for a minimum of three hours a day, five days a week. While long training sessions have prepared Brown for competition, the shooter says that enhancing her mental game has been an important contributor to her recent success.
“I’m more focused on the mental side of it,” she said. “Like, ‘How do I recover from a bad shot or a shot I’m not proud of?’”
Confident in her shooting skills, Brown says she has been working on maintaining mental focus.
“There’s 60 shots you shoot in a competition, and you can’t get to the 60th shot until you’ve shot the 59 that come before it,” she said. “Taking it one shot at a time, taking it one day at a time until the competition happens, is going to be beneficial.”
By continuing to improve her physical skill and mental game, Brown is preparing for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Brown was an alternate for the 2020 Olympic Games, and in the coming year, Brown is on a mission to make the team.
While the Olympics is Brown’s goal, she takes her competitions one at a time. For now, she is focusing on the upcoming NCAA Championships, followed by the World Cup in India.
“The end goal is to get that minimum qualifying score to make the Olympic team,” Brown said. “But right now, it’s just about experience and trying to live for the moment.”