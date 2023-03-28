While the West Virginia Mountaineers rifle team concluded its season at the NCAA Championships two weeks ago, three of the team’s members got to compete again this spring.
Junior Tal Engler and seniors Malori Brown and Mary Tucker all competed in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup on Sunday in Bhopal, India.
Brown came in 11th place while shooting a 585, Tucker came in 19th with a 582 and Engler came in 31st place with a score of 578.
Brown, a senior from China Spring, Texas, and CRCA All-American, shot in all 16 matches for the Mountaineers this season, averaging a 587.5 in the smallbore and a 591.188 in air rifle. She shot an average aggregate score of 1178.668, the third-highest on the team.
Tucker, a Sarasota, Florida, native who won four individual national championships in three years at Kentucky, averaged a 591.846 in the smallbore and a 598.308 in the air rifle this season. She earned an average aggregate score of 1190.154, by far the best of any Mountaineer.
Engler is a Junior from Tzur Yigal, Israel, and averaged 585.333 in the smallbore and 592.667 in the air rifle for an average aggregate score of 1178 this season — the fourth-best on the team.
This is the fifth time WVU has sent shooters to the ISSF World Cup in the last nine competitions.
The team sent Meelis Kiisk, Patrick Sunderman and Ginny Thrasher in 2015 and Thrasher and Kiisk again in 2016 alongside Garrett Spurgeon. Thrasher went again in 2017, and former teammate of Brown and Engler Jared Eddy competed in 2019.
The Mountaineers failed to capture a national championship this past season, with the team finishing fifth at the NCAA Championships and Tucker finishing runner-up in the air rifle final.
The Mountaineers took home the Great American Rifle Conference Championship. The win put the team back on top of the conference, as the team failed to take first place for the first time in eight years in 2022.