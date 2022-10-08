The West Virginia rifle team took its second straight home victory on Saturday, defeating No. 5 Ole Miss 4723-4696 at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Senior Mary Tucker led the Mountaineers in the conclusion of their season-opening homestand, with an aggregate score of 1193, placing first in both the smallbore and air rifle competitions.
Tucker scored 594 points in smallbore, followed by WVU’s Verena Zaisberger, scoring 589 points. Becca Lamb, Molly McGhin, Tal Engler and Akihito Shimizu also placed in the top 10 for West Virginia in the first relay.
Ole Miss freshman Julianna Hayes led her team with 585 points in the smallbore competition, placing third in the individual smallbore standings.
The Mountaineers took six of the top 10 finishes in smallbore. At the conclusion of the first relay, West Virginia held a 14-point lead over Ole Miss, heading into the air rifle competition with a score of 2340-2326.
West Virginia topped Ole Miss in the air rifle competition, outsourcing the Rebels 2383-2370.
The Mountaineers took the top four finishes in the relay, led by Tucker’s 599 points. WVU’s Shimizu, McGhin and Engler rounded out the top four.
Tucker, Zaisberger, McGhin, Engler and Shimizu swept the top five overall for West Virginia in final scores.
Ole Miss senior Kristen Derting finished fifth in air rifle, scoring 595 points. Derting placed sixth overall in the match with an aggregate 1178 points as Ole Miss’ top finisher.
The Rebels junior Lea Horvath followed her teammate with 594 points in air rifle, finishing overall in seventh, just two points behind Derting.
West Virginia's Matt Sanchez and Natalie Perrin also finished in the top 10 in the air rifle relay.
West Virginia took seven of the top ten individual standings, leading the team to a 27-point win over the top-five ranked Ole Miss Rebels.
The win bumps West Virginia up to 2-0 on the season and up to 20-3 in the all-time series against Ole Miss.
West Virginia will travel for its first away match of the season on Saturday, Oct. 15, facing off against the University of Texas at El Paso Miners in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The match is set for 11:00 a.m.