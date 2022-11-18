The No. 5 WVU rifle team concluded its fall season on Friday after hosting No. 11 NC State, where the Mountaineers claimed a 4751-4687 victory.
Senior Mary Tucker was the highlight of the day for the Mountaineers (10-1, 5-0 GARC). She set the school record for aggregate score with 1196 and set the NCAA record for smallbore with 597.
Tucker led the way in smallbore as WVU finished with a score of 2365. She was followed by junior Tal Engler with 591, senior Malori Brown with 589, senior Akihito Shimizu with 588 and junior Molly McGhin with 583 as the counters.
NC State’s (2-4, 1-4 GARC) highest scorer in smallbore was junior Ben Salas with 583 to lead the Wolfpack to 2323. Sophomore Katie Tadeschi and freshman Kendall Goebel were right behind him with 582. Junior Roman Karadsheh shot 576 and freshman Kyra Meade shot 574.
WVU took the overall score in air rifle as well with 2386 to 2364. Tucker led the Mountaineers with 599 and junior Matt Sanchez shot 597. Shimizu was the third counter with 596 while McGhin and Engler shot 594.
Salas led the Wolfpack once more with 596 in air rifle. Tedeschi and junior Lauren Crossley shot 592. Goebel finished with 584 and Karadsheh shot 576.
WVU's Tucker led all competition in aggregate score with her school-record total of 1196. Salas led NC State with 1179.
The Mountaineers finish the fall slate with a 10-1 record and a 5-0 GARC record, ranked No. 4 in the nation.