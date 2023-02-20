The West Virginia University rifle team cruised past Virginia Military Institute in the NCAA qualifying match with a score of 4,741-4564 on Saturday in Lexington, Virginia.
Mary Tucker had an outstanding performance scoring 600 in air rifle and placing second on the individual leaderboard. Tucker shot a 585 in smallbore and earned an aggregate score of 1,185.
Head coach Jon Hammond had high praises for her after the match was over.
"Anytime someone shoots a 600, it's incredibly impressive," Hammond said. "Mary had to work for it, but it was exciting for us to watch her finish her match. We're really pleased for her and also ready to work hard this week to prepare for hosting our conference championships."
Junior Molly McGhin secured the top spot on the podium in the event.
McGhin shot a 591 to tie her career best in smallbore and a 596 in air rifle. She earned an aggregate score of 1187.
Malori Brown, placing third, shot extremely well for the Mountaineers with an aggregate score of 1181. She received a smallbore score of 591 and 590 in air rifle.
Junior Tal Engler also shot an aggregate of 1181 with a smallbore score of 584 and 597 in air rifle.
Right behind her was Matt Sanchez placing fifth. He scored an aggregate score of 1176 with a career-tying best in air rifle of 598 and a small bore score of 578.
The Mountaineers dominated the field with seven team members placing in the top seven.
"It was a solid team performance today, and at the same time, there were plenty of points we left out there," Hammond said. "It's nice to come to a new range and have that challenge, and they all managed to perform well at times."
Rounding out the top seven, senior Akihito Shimizu finished in sixth place earning an aggregate score of 1176 with a smallbore score of 583 and a solid performance in air rifle scoring 593.
Closing it out for the Mountaineers, Sophomore Natalie Perrin earned a score of 579 in smallbore and 597 in air rifle to have an aggregate score of 1175.
WVU will return to action again this weekend for the GARC Championships at home on Feb. 25-26.