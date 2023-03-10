West Virginia’s rifle team completed day one of the 2023 NCAA Rifle Championship with a third-place finish at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio.
Senior Mary Tucker led the Mountaineers, placing third overall in smallbore, earning bronze.
No. 2-seed West Virginia competed against No. 1 TCU, No. 3 Alaska-Fairbanks, No. 4 Murray State, No. 5 Kentucky, No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 7 Nebraska and No. 8 Air Force.
Day one consisted of two smallbore relays followed by a smallbore final. The championships will conclude on day two with an air rifle competition.
Senior Malori Brown led the first qualifying relay for the Mountaineers with a score of 589. Brown placed third in the first round of relays, trailing Air Force’s Rylan Kissell and Nebraska’s Cecelia Ossi, both with 590 points.
Juniors Tal Engler and Molly McGhin also competed in the first relay, finishing with 579 and 583 points, respectively. Engler placed 20th while Engler placed 14th in the first round of smallbore.
Junior Matt Sanchez and Senior Mary Tucker competed in the second qualifying relay for the Mountaineers. Sanchez finished with 578 points in the relay and Tucker finished with 592 points.
Following the relay, Tucker led the competition. With Tucker’s first-place finish, Brown moved to the No. 4 spot of the first and second relay results combined.
McGhin finished 24th, Engler finished 32nd and Sanchez finished 38th overall in smallbore.
West Virginia stood in third place as a team following the qualifying relays. Alaska-Fairbanks led the competition, followed by Ole Miss in second place.
With individual finishes in the top eight, both Brown and Tucker advanced to the smallbore finals.
Tucker finished third in the finals, winning a bronze medal at the championships. Tucker placed fourth, just missing out on the individual shootout.
As a team, the Mountaineers finished third overall at the end of day one.
The championships conclude on Saturday, March 11, with the air rifle competition. The relay is set for 9 a.m. at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron.