Two members of the West Virginia rifle team out of four total participants medaled in the 2022 Junior Olympics rifle competition, with Matt Sanchez and Natalie Perrin leading the way for the Mountaineers in Hillsdale, Mich. over the weekend.
Sophomore Sanchez and freshman Perrin were the only medalists for WVU at the event, with Sanchez taking gold in the men’s smallbore final, and Perrin winning bronze in the women’s smallbore final.
Sanchez, who is from Tampa Bay, Fla. and is in his second season on the Mountaineers, scored a 458.3, which earned him the gold medal.
Sanchez also competed in the men’s air rifle final, coming in fifth place.
Perrin, who is from Coopersville, Mich. and in her first season on the Mountaineers, scored a 443.5, which earned her a bronze medal.
The other two competitors at the Junior Olympics for WVU rifle, were Molly McGhin and Becca Lamb.
McGhin combined for a score of 1238.7 in the air rifle and an aggregate score of 1159 in the smallbore category.
Lamb finished with a combined score of 1231.1 in the air rifle while also recording an aggregate score of 1163 in the smallbore.
The West Virginia rifle team's next season will begin in the fall.