On Saturday, the West Virginia University rifle team finished its season with a fourth-place finish at the 2021 NCAA Rifle Championships with a score of 4704.
West Virginia (7-1, 5-1 GARC) shot a 2332 in smallbore as junior Jared Eddy placed fourth in the smallbore event with a score of 590. Eddy was the lone Mountaineer to qualify for the smallbore final.
"I'm really pleased for Jared to make the final,” head coach Jon Hammond said. "He shot an awesome match today. The scores were exceptionally high, but he put in one of the best smallbore matches at an NCAA Championship by a WVU team member in as long as I can remember."
Sophomore Akihito Shimizu was the next closest finisher for the Mountaineers, finishing 17th with a smallbore score of 582 and the Mountaineers were in fourth-place after day one.
“A little bit of a disappointing day,” Hammond said. “I think we know we can perform a little better than we did today. Everyone gave 100%, and this is just a hard match to shoot. Today just wasn't our day."
On Saturday, the Mountaineers were unable to make up any ground in the air rifle. Shimizu was the highest finisher for the Mountaineers, finishing ninth with a score of 595. With her ninth-place finish, Shimizu qualified for the final.
“"I'm really pleased with Akihito and making it to the final," Hammond said. "He had a really solid match. All six of our athletes that came to the 2021 NCAA Championships come back next year. So, we'll take a break and work on how to make next year better."
Sophomore Calista Smoyer and freshman Molly McGhin were close behind, as Smoyer finished with a score of 594 and McGhin finished with a score of 592.
"I am pleased with the effort and determination that the team gave this weekend, and really the whole season," Hammond said. "This was a challenging and difficult year for everyone. We came in ranked fourth and finished fourth in the championship. That may not be where we would have wished to finish, but that's the nature of sports.”
Kentucky won the NCAA Championship, scoring 4731, followed by runner-up TCU which scored 4722 and then Ole Miss rounded out the top-three with a final score of 4710.