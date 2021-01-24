The No. 4 West Virginia rifle team won its home opener on Saturday against Ohio State 4712-4661. The Mountaineers won both disciplines, winning the smallbore 2334-2308 and the air rifle 2378-2353.
"I am happy to compete again at home," WVU head coach Jon Hammond said. "It was great to see so many of our athletes shoot on our Bill McKenzie Rifle Range for the first time. It's challenging shooting somewhere that you are not used to. As a coach, it's good to test the athletes that way."
West Virginia (2-0, 1-0 GARC) Junior Jared Eddy and freshman Becca Lamb both came away with personal-best scores of 1179, good enough to tie for first overall. Close behind was senior Sarah Osborn, who finished third with an overall score of 1176.
Eddy also took first in the smallbore with a mark of 586 while freshmen Molly McGhin, Matt Sanchez and Lamb all tied for first in air rifle with scores of 595.
Osborn took third in the smallbore with a mark of 586 followed by freshman Tal Engler and sophomore Malori Brown who tied for fourth with 582 marks.
Junior Verena Zaisberger tied for sixth in the smallbore with a 581 mark while sophomore Calista Smoyer and Mcghin tied for eighth with matching 580 marks. Sanchez finished at No. 15 in the smallbore with a mark of 566.
Smoyer took fourth overall in the air rifle with a score of 594 followed by Eddy and Osborn, who tied for fifth with totals of 593.
Engler and Zaisberger tied for eighth with a total of 591 and Brown finished at No. 12 with a total of 587.
"We had some really consistent performances," Hammond said. "There are a lot of areas to improve, but the scores show our depth as a team, with eight or nine athletes shooting 580+ in smallbore and 590+ in air rifle."
The Mountaineers travel to Ohio State (1-5, 0-1 PRC) on Tuesday for a rematch with the Buckeyes at the Lt. Hugh W. Wylie Range. The match will begin at 1 p.m.