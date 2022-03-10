For head coach Jon Hammond and the West Virginia rifle team, once again they find themselves in a familiar place: the NCAA rifle championships in March.
This year, it will be hosted by Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colo. Besides his initial season in which he rebuilt the program, the only thing that has kept Hammond out of the NCAA championships has been a worldwide pandemic.
In his 15 seasons as head coach, Hammond has made the NCAA Championships 13 times, winning it six times.
The best era of success for Hammond’s program came from 2013-2017, when the Mountaineers won five consecutive national championships.
There were two classes of members of the team that won a national championship every season they were a Mountaineer. Hammond also won a national championship in 2008-09, his third season as head coach.
However, since those five consecutive championships, the Mountaineers have experienced their longest championship drought of Hammond’s tenure.
While this is more attributable to outside factors such as facing a Kentucky team with two Olympians, and a pandemic that hit when the team during that 2020 championship, there is no doubt that breaking this bad streak is something Hammond and the Mountaineers want to accomplish.
This will particularly be something that the upperclassmen on the team want to do. Since they have been Mountaineers, they have experienced one or two championships where they were close to winning but came in second, and a championship cut short by a pandemic.
“We’re obviously excited to be competing at the national championships for another year,” Hammond said. “We have had one of our best seasons in terms of our team scores, yet we still go into this match as the sixth-ranked team, which is one of our lowest in a long time. This shows the advances and improvements every team in college rifle has made this year."
The Mountaineers have shown why they are a contender to win a national championship this season, coming in ranked at No. 4 in the nation, as well as a second place result at the Great American Rifle Conference championship and a 12-1 record this season.
The NCAA Championships will take place at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. on March 11 and March 12. On both days, the matches will begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on NCAA.com.