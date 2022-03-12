The West Virginia Mountaineers rifle team came up short in the 2022 NCAA Rifle Championships, finishing in sixth place amongst the eight teams shooting at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo.
A poor seventh-place finish in the smallbore with a score of 2320 on Mar. 11 was too much to overcome for the No. 4 Mountaineers (12-1, 7-1 GARC), even with a third-place finish with a score of 2380 in the air rifle on Mar. 12.
Mountaineers head coach Jon Hammond stated that the first day was a poor performance for the Mountaineers.
"Today was a tough and challenging day, and we're all disappointed in the outcome," Hammond said. "I think the team gave their best effort and fought all the way through their matches. But we were simply beaten by many better teams on the day. There will still be many things we learn from today and we have to find some positives from it.
It has now been five years without a championship for the Mountaineers, who have not won a team championship since their five consecutive championships from 2013-2017.
The Mountaineers had no shooters in the top 10 aggregate scores. Junior Akihito Shimizu was the closest, as his smallbore score of 584 and air rifle score of 595 gave him an aggregate score of 1179, was four points behind 10th place, and 14th place out of 48 shooters.
The second-best Mountaineers was freshman Natalie Perrin, who shot a 578 in the smallbore and a 596 in the air rifle, for an aggregate score of 1174.
Seniors Jared Eddy and Zerena Zaisberger both shot 1172, with Eddy shooting 580 in the smallbore and 592 in the air rifle, and Zaisberger shooting 578 in the smallbore and in 594 the air rifle.
Sophomore Tal Engler shot a 563 in the smallbore and a 595 in the air rifle for an aggregate score of 1158.
Hammond said he was much more pleased with the second day of shooting by the Mountaineers.
"I'm proud of the team's effort and performance today," Hammond said. "Yesterday was tough and coming back today to make the podium is a nice way to finish the weekend. They all shot solid matches, and it was great to see Natalie compete in the final in one of the best air rifle fields we have had at championships.”
Hammond says the championships give the program a lot to reflect on as they compete in a quickly-changing sport.
“It's not the overall performance that we wanted from the whole weekend, and we have lots to think about and plan for next year and the future, as the standard of college rifle has really risen this year."
The Mountaineers finished the season with a 12-1 record and 7-1 record in the Great American Rifle Conference. They lost their final match of the regular season to the eventual national champion Kentucky Wildcats, its second title in a row.