The West Virginia Mountaineers rifle team ended their season last Saturday, after finishing in sixth place at the NCAA Championships in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Despite the disappointing finish, there were many positive aspects of the rifle squad's 2021-22 season.
The Mountaineers started the season strongly, defeating the No. 2 ranked Ole Miss Rebels 4733-4683 and the No. 8 ranked Murray State Racers 4725-4674 in the first weekend of the season on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 in Oxford, Miss., and Murray, Ky.
In their home opener on Oct. 10 the Mountaineers, ranked No. 1 at the time, got another top 10 win over the No. 6 Memphis Tigers 4718-4622 at the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown, W. Va.
WVU then headed back on the road, defeating the No. 11 ranked NC State Wolfpack 4730-4652 in Raleigh, N. C.
Another notable win for WVU followed as the Mountaineers defeated the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs by a one-point margin, 4724-4723 in Fort Wayne, Ind.
West Virginia remained undefeated throughout the fall with wins over the No. 16 Army Black Knights, No. 6 Air Force Falcons, and the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes 4724-4671 and 4724-4703 in a quad-match in Morgantown.
This gave the Mountaineers a 9-0 record ahead of their remaining matches in the spring semester.
WVU picked up where they left off in the Spring, as they beat the No. 10 ranked Navy Midshipmen 4739-4712 in Annapolis, Md.
On Jan. 29, the Mountaineers won their last two matches of the season, defeating the Akron Zips and Morehead Eagles 4726-4670 and 4742 in Morgantown, W.Va.
At this point, the Mountaineers had a 12-0 record, a 7-0 record in the Great American Rifle Conference (GARC) and a No. 4 ranking before the last match of the regular season.
They faced the No. 2 ranked Kentucky Wildcats at home, and the season went downhill from here.
Kentucky gave the Mountaineers their first loss on the 2021-22 campaign, with a close 4702-4700 win.
Their score of 4707 at their NCAA Championships qualifying match in Morgantown was higher than the scores of VMI and North Georgia, who also shot there.
However the match did not count in the record books, as it only decided who qualified for the championships; something the Mountaineers were expected to do with ease.
Next, the Mountaineers came in second place at the GARC Championships in West Point, N.Y. This was the first time the Mountaineers had not won the conference championship since 2009.
The Mountaineers then concluded their season with a sixth place finish at the NCAA Championships, their lowest finish since 2008.
However, what is a down year for the Mountaineers is a fantastic season for most rifle programs.
Still, Hammond knows they will have a tough task ahead of them as they turn their sites to next season, and the potential of their 20th National Championship.
“It's not the overall performance that we wanted from the whole weekend," Hammond said. "We have lots to think about and plan for next year and the future, as the standard of college rifle has really risen this year."