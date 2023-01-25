WVU Rifle 11/5

WVU's Malori Brown (left) shoots in the first day of the Fall Classic on Nov. 5, 2022 at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range in Morgantown, West Virginia.

 By Emily Kennel, Designer

Senior Malori Brown and junior Matt Sanchez of West Virginia’s rifle team qualified for the USA Rifle National Team on Wednesday, following a successful weekend of competition in Ohio.

Brown qualified for the USA National Smallbore Team and Sanchez made the USA National Development Air Rifle Team.

Brown competed at the USA Shooting Rifle National Championships in 2022 and made the CRCA All-America Smallbore Second Team.

This season, Brown averages a score of 588 in smallbore with a high score of 595.

Sanchez averages 595.091 points in air rifle in the 2022-23 season, with a high of 597. Last season, Sanchez was named All-GARC Smallbore, Air Rifle and Combined Honorable Mention.