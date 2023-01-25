Senior Malori Brown and junior Matt Sanchez of West Virginia’s rifle team qualified for the USA Rifle National Team on Wednesday, following a successful weekend of competition in Ohio.
Brown qualified for the USA National Smallbore Team and Sanchez made the USA National Development Air Rifle Team.
Congratulations, Malori and Matt!🥳Malori Brown has qualified for the USA National Smallbore Team, and Matt Sanchez has made the USA National Development Air Rifle Team!🎯#HailWV pic.twitter.com/UgU8YwLfZn— WVU Rifle (@WVURifle) January 25, 2023
Brown competed at the USA Shooting Rifle National Championships in 2022 and made the CRCA All-America Smallbore Second Team.
This season, Brown averages a score of 588 in smallbore with a high score of 595.
Sanchez averages 595.091 points in air rifle in the 2022-23 season, with a high of 597. Last season, Sanchez was named All-GARC Smallbore, Air Rifle and Combined Honorable Mention.