The West Virginia rifle team took a first-place finish in the Great America Conference Championship in two days of competition at the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown this weekend.
The Mountaineers hosted seven rifle teams in the weekend competition, including Akron, Army, Kentucky, Memphis, Navy, North Carolina State and Ole Miss.
Day one of competition featured two smallbore relays followed by a smallbore final.
Junior Tal Engler led the first smallbore relay for the Mountaineers with 590 points followed by senior Akihito Shimizu with 587 points.
Senior Mary Tucker led the second relay for West Virginia with 586 points in smallbore.
At the conclusion of the second relay, Engler and Shimizu qualified for the smallbore finals, featuring the top eight competitors from the first two relays.
At the end of regulation, Engler held a tying score of 405.8 with Navy’s Parker Haydin, sending the match into a shoot-off for the gold medal.
Engler beat Haydin 17-15 in the smallbore shoot-off, earning a gold medal and becoming the GARC smallbore champion.
Navy’s Haydin placed second and Memphis’ Gabriella Zych finished third. Shimizu finished seventh.
At the end of day one of competition, West Virginia led with a total of 2,345 points, followed by Ole Miss with 2,336 points. Kentucky shot 2,335 to rank third, while Akron placed fourth with 2,330 points and Navy finished fifth with 2,525.
Day two of the match featured the air rifle competition.
Tucker led the Mountaineers in the relays with 599 air rifle points. Tucker’s performance put her in first place following the first relays, qualifying her for the finals.
Tucker placed second in the air rifle individual standings and led West Virginia to a first-place finish, earning the GARC Championship title.
Following Tucker in air rifle was Kentucky’s Sofia Ceccarello and Navy’s Haydin.
In the overall individual standings, Tucker earned 1,185 aggregate points for a third-place finish. Engler finished in sixth with an aggregate of 1,183 points, and junior Molly McGhin earned the No. 10 spot with 1,179 points.
In the overall team standings, West Virginia finished with 4,722 points. 2,345 points came from the smallbore competition while 2,377 came from air rifle.
The win marks West Virginia’s 15th GARC Championship title.
With the successful weekend coming to a close, the Mountaineers now have their sights on the NCAA Championships. The event is set for March 10-11 in Akron, Ohio, and times are to be announced.