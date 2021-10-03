The No. 3 West Virginia rifle team got its second victory of the season as it took on No. 8 Murray State Sunday. The final score was, 4725-4674.
The Mountaineers (2-0) won both the smallbore (2351-2318) and air rifle (2374-2356).
Junior Matias Kiueu led Murray State (0-1) with 1185 points, 590 smallbore and 596 air rifle points. While Kiuru led everybody in points, she was the only Racer in the top seven.
Sophomore Tal Enger and junior senior Verenea Zaisberger were the top Mountaineers in points again, both players scored 1181. Enger had 584 points in the smallbore and 597 in the air rifle, while Zaisberger had 592 in the smallbore, and 589 in air rifle.
Junior Akihito Shimizu was the third-highest scoring Mountaineer with 1180 points. Shimizu scored 586 smallbore points and 594 air rifle points.
Senior Jared Eddy had 1177 points, with 588 from the smallbore and 589 from the air rifle. Junior Malori Brown had 1773 points, with 585 of them coming from the smallbore and 588 from the air rifle.
West Virginia rifle coach Jon Hammond was pleased with the win, but looks forward to even more improvement.
“Today was definitely a tougher match for us, a new range for most of them and there was some fatigue,” Hammond said. “I’m proud of them for fighting throughout the match and staying as focused as they could. Our energy levels were not as good, and that probably showed in the air rifle.”
Hammond was happy with the team’s performance but saw room for the team to improve going forward.
“Overall, it was another really solid team performance, and we finished a good weekend. There’s still plenty to improve, but this is a good foundation to start the season, and it will be nice to have our full team for next weekend,” Hammond said.
West Virginia will have its first home game next Sunday, on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. against the Memphis Tigers at the WVU Coliseum.