The West Virginia rifle team opened its season with a win against Memphis on Saturday morning, scoring an overall 4712 points against the Tigers.
No. 7 West Virginia hosted the season opener at the WVU Shell Building and the newly named Bill McKenzie Rifle Range in Morgantown, where the event consisted of two competitions: smallbore and air rifle.
Olympic silver medalist Mary Tucker led WVU in the smallbore competition, totaling 587 points. This marks Tucker’s first performance as a Mountaineer, as she transferred from Kentucky following her junior year.
Senor Malori Brown and junior Becca Lamb took second and third place following Tucker in smallbore.
Memphis’ Angeline Henry led her team in smallbore, totaling 580 points and placing ninth overall.
West Virginia took the top eight spots in the individual smallbore standings. The Mountaineers outscored the Tigers 2337 to 2291, giving them a 46-point lead heading into the air rifle competition.
West Virginia’s Tucker also led the air rifle competition, finishing first in the individual standings with 597 points. Combined with her smallbore results, Tucker finished with 1184 total points, winning the overall individual competition.
Second in the individual air rifle standings was WVU junior Matt Sanchez with a score of 593 points in the competition. Sanchez finished fourth overall with 1167 points between the two events.
Henry was once again Memphis’ top performer in the air rifle competition, falling just one point behind Sanchez and finishing third.
At the conclusion of the air rifle competition, West Virginia earned 2375 points while Memphis finished with 2354.
Overall, West Virginia made up seven of the top ten spots in overall individual competition.
In team competition, No. 7 WVU defeated No. 14 Memphis 4712 to 4645. This marks the first win of the season for head coach Jon Hammond and the Mountaineers.
The Mountaineers take on match number two next Saturday against Ole Miss. The match is set for 10 a.m. at the WVU Shell Building and Bill McKenzie Rifle Range.