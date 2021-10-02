The No. 3 West Virginia rifle team started its season with a win in Oxford, Mississippi, the final was a 4733-4683 win over the No. 2 Ole Miss Rebels.
The Mountaineers (1-0) won both the smallbore (2348-2319) and air rifle (2385-2364) by tight margins.
Sophomore Tal Enger led the Mountaineers in smallbore (590), air rifle (598) and total points with 1188. Senior Verenea Zaisberger scored the second-most, with 587 smallbore points and 594 air rifle points for a total of 1181 points.
West Virginia rifle coach Jon Hammond was happy with how the first game of the season went for West Virginia.
“It’s a nice way to start the season and have a solid team performance against a very good conference opponent. Tal led the way for us in both events, but we had good performances from many of them,” Hammond said.
For Ole Miss (0-1), sophomore Martina Gratz led the team with 1173 points, 584 smallbore and had 589 air rifle points. While Gratz was first on the Ole Miss team, she placed just seventh overall as six Mountaineers surpassed her.
Junior Akihito Shimizu had 1179 points, 583 smallbore points and 596 air rifle points. Junior Malori Brown had 1177 points, 587 smallbore points and 590 air rifle points.
“I’m really pleased with the effort and focus from the team today,” Hammond said. “Everyone worked hard throughout their matches and were determined to stick to their goals.”
Sophomore Matt Sanchez tallied 1177 total points with 585 smallbore points and 592 air rifle points. Junior Calista Smoyer had 1175 points, smallbore 578 points and 597 air rifle points, second-most of anybody.
Next, the Mountaineers will travel to Kentucky to play against Murray State Sunday at 10 a.m.