The West Virginia rifle team placed second overall in its inaugural Fall Classic on Sunday after two days of competition at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range in Morgantown.
The No. 6 Mountaineers hosted No. 1 Kentucky, No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks and No. 3 TCU.
Day two of competition featured two air rifle relays. Following the first relay, West Virginia stood in third place with 3540 aggregate points, trailing TCU and Alaska-Fairbanks.
Tal Engler was the top finisher for the Mountaineers in the first relay, placing fourth overall with 398 points in air rifle to combine for 988 aggregate points following her day one performance.
Akihito Shimizu and Molly McGhin also had top ten finishes following the first relay, with 977 and 976 aggregate points for the No. 9 and No. 10 spots.
Julie Johannessen and Stephanie Grundsøe of TCU took the top two places following the first relay. Sára Karasová of Alaska-Fairbanks placed third.
Heading into the second relay, TCU had the lead with 4146 aggregate points. Alaska-Fairbanks followed with 4137 points, and West Virginia trailed with 4134 points. Kentucky stood in last place with 4110 points.
The Mountaineers improved in the second relay led by Mary Tucker and Matt Sanchez. Tucker shot for 596 air rifle points, giving her 1185 aggregate points for an overall sixth-place finish between both days of competition. Sanchez shot for 594 points in air rifle, giving him the No.10 spot in the individual air rifle standings.
West Virginia had two shooters place in the top 10 overall. Engler finished second with 1188 aggregate points, and Tucker followed behind in sixth place.
TCU’s Grundsøe took the win at the Fall Classic, totaling 1190 points in the smallbore and air rifle competitions.
TCU placed first overall with 2380 air rifle points contributing to its 4737-point victory. The Mountaineers shot a match-high 2382 points in air rifle, giving them 4733 aggregate points for a second-place finish. Alaska-Fairbanks placed third with 4725 total points, while Kentucky trailed with 4705 points.
The loss to TCU marks West Virginia’s first loss of the season, with an overall record of 8-1. The Mountaineers still remain undefeated in conference play.
West Virginia continues its season on Saturday, Nov. 12, on the road against Army. Start time is still to be determined.