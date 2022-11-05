The No. 6 West Virginia rifle team shot a season-best on day one of the inaugural WVU Fall Classic on Saturday, placing second at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range in Morgantown.
Day one of the match consisted of two relays of smallbore. Sunday’s match will consist of a pair of air rifle relays.
The Mountaineers hosted the match against No.1 Kentucky, No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks and No. 3 TCU. The four teams have combined to win 33 of the last 34 NCAA Rifle Championships.
The match began at 9 a.m. with the smallbore relay. Junior Tal Engler led the relay for the Mountaineers with an aggregate of 590 points, finishing fourth overall in the first smallbore relay.
Malori Brown and Becca Lamb of West Virginia followed Engler with 587 and 585 points in the relay.
Sára Karasová of Alaska Fairbanks led the first smallbore relay with an aggregate of 592 points. Stephanie Grundsøe and Julie Johannessen of TCU trailed Karasová, each with 591 points.
No. 1 Kentucky struggled in the first relay as it was the only team without a top-five finisher in the first smallbore event.
At the conclusion of the first smallbore relay, TCU led the match with 1771 points. Alaska-Fairbanks placed second with 1765 points, followed by WVU with 1762 points. Kentucky trailed in last place with 1747 points.
The second smallbore relay gave the Mountaineers the lead midway through the match, led by senior Mary Tucker with an aggregate score of 589 points. Molly McGhin contributed 581 points in smallbore, bringing the Mountaineers’ total to 2351 points.
Verena Zaisberger and Calista Smoyer each shot 583 points for West Virginia but did not count toward the team’s final score.
While the Mountaineers took the lead midway through the match, TCU rallied back to maintain its first-place standing. TCU’s Katie Zaun led the Horned Frogs with 589 points in the second smallbore relay.
Following day one, TCU earned first place with 2357 points. West Virginia followed behind with its 2351-point finish, tying for second place with Alaska-Fairbanks. Kentucky finished fourth with a total of 2333 points.
Day two of the WVU Fall Classic takes place on Sunday, November 6 at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range in Morgantown. The first air rifle relay is set to begin at 9 a.m.