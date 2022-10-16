The WVU rifle team took its second win of the weekend in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Sunday, with a victory over Air Force and UTEP to remain undefeated on the season.
While Air Force held a close competition with the Mountaineers in the first relay, West Virginia pulled ahead in the second relay, winning the match by 25 points.
West Virginia's Malori Brown led the Mountaineers in the smallbore relay of the tri-match, placing third in the competition. Brown scored 585 points in smallbore and went on to earn 589 points in air rifle for an aggregate 1174 points, placing sixth overall.
In the smallbore relay, Air Force took the top two finishing positions. Morgan Kreb placed first with 590 points, and Lauren Hurley finished in second with 585 points.
West Virginia's sharpshooters Becca Lamb and Molly McGhin finished in fourth and fifth place in smallbore; Lamb totaled 585 points and McGhin totaled 583 points.
Akihito Shimizu and Verena Zaisberger rounded out the top 10 finishers for WVU, placing sixth and seventh in the relay.
In a close competition, West Virginia led at the end of the smallbore relay with 2333 total points. Air Force followed with 2331 points and UTEP finished in third with 2266.
In air rifle, Air Force's Hurley took the top finish with 596 points. Hurley finished first overall in the match with an aggregate score of 1181 points.
Leading West Virginia in air rifle was McGhin with 596 points in the relay. Combined with her smallbore score, McGhin finished third overall with a total of 1179 points.
WVU’s Matt Sanchez also earned 596 points in air rifle, finishing third in the relay and eighth overall.
Shimizu, Zaisberger, Lamb and Brown also finished in the top 10 in the air rifle relay. Brown earned 594 in sixth place, giving her a second place overall finish with 1179 points.
The Mountaineers took six of the top 10 overall finishes while Air Force earned four and UTEP came away with no top 10 finishers.
At the end of Sunday’s competition, West Virginia earned 4715 points over Air Force’s 4690 points and UTEP’s 4568 points. This marks WVU’s fourth-straight win, continuing its undefeated start to 2022.
The WVU rifle team is set to compete in the WVU Fall Classic on Nov. 5 for its next match, taking place at Bill McKenzie Rifle Range in Morgantown.
The match is set for 10 a.m. against TCU, Kentucky and Alaska-Fairbanks.