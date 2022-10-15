West Virginia’s rifle team took its third-straight victory on Saturday in a tri-match in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The match consisted of competition between three teams: West Virginia, No. 2 Air Force and the University of Texas at El Paso.
Senior Malori Brown led the way for the Mountaineers in the smallbore competition, scoring 589 points and placing first overall in the relay.
Morgan Kreb of Air Force followed Brown with 588 points in the relay.
WVU’s Molly McGhin and Akihito Shimizu rounded out the top five in smallbore with McGhin placing third with 583 points and Shimizu placing fifth with 581 points.
West Virginia earned six of the top 10 finishes in smallbore, while Air Force filled the remaining top 10 spots; UTEP did not have any top 10 finishers in smallbore.
Heading into the air rifle competition, West Virginia held the lead with 2333 points. Air Force entered the second relay with 2320 points and UTEP trailed with 2247 points.
In air rifle, West Virginia swept the top six individual standings, led by Matt Sanchez. Sanchez totaled 597 points in air rifle and finished ninth overall with an aggregate 1168 points.
Shimizu placed second in air rifle with 595 points and finished fourth overall between the two relays. Verena Zaisberger also earned 595 points, finishing with an aggregate 1175 points, just one point behind Shimizu for a fifth-place finish.
Becca Lamb and McGhin took fifth and and sixth place in the relay.
WVU’s Brown placed first overall in the competition with an aggregate 1183 points, adding 594 points in air rifle to her smallbore victory.
Air Force’s Lauren Hurley led her team in air rifle with a seventh pace finish of 593 points.
West Virginia won the tri-match with a total of 4714 points, a 32-point win over Air Force. Air Force totaled 4682 points, placing second and UTEP finished in third with 4564 points.
West Virginia takes on its next match of the weekend on Sunday, Oct. 16 against Air Force and UTEP. The relay is set for 11 a.m.