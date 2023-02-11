The No. 3 West Virginia University rifle team wrapped up its regular season Saturday, falling 4734-4726 to the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at the Baker Hall Rifle Range in Lexington, Kentucky.
The Mountaineers (15-4, 8-1 GARC) suffered their first Great American Rifle Conference loss of the season, as a solid performance in the air rifle was not enough to overcome their deficit in the smallbore.
Senior and olympian Mary Tucker was the best shooter for West Virginia, shooting a 592 in the smallbore and a 599 in the air rifle for an 1191 aggregate score, finishing second behind Kentucky’s Sofia Ceccarello.
Junior Matt Sanchez finished in fifth place, scoring a 582 in the smallbore and a 597 in the air rifle for an aggregate score of 1179.
Junior Molly McGhin shot a 581 in the smallbore and a 595 in the air rifle, accumulating an 1176 score, and senior Malori Brown shot 586 in the smallbore and 589 in the air rifle to aggregate 1175 points in sixth and seventh place respectively.
Akihito Shimizu was the other Mountaineer in the top ten, shooting a 572 in the smallbore and a 594 in the air rifle to total 1172 aggregate points.
WVU head coach Jon Hammond says the performance was disappointing but had a silver lining.
"Today wasn't our best performance, and this was definitely a match we wanted to win,” Hammond said. "We showed some good resiliency to come back in air rifle after our smallbore wasn't enough."
Hammond also said the result can be worth it in the long run if they use it to their advantage.
"While it's disappointing to lose this one, we have to make sure we learn from it and turn it into a positive, so we can finish the season with some strong performances.”
The Mountaineers will continue competition with the NCAA Qualifying Match in Lexington, Virginia, on Feb. 18.
The GARC Championships will take place at the WVU rifle range in the WVU Shell Building on Feb 25-26.