In sports, spectators only see what goes on in the matches. While the play on the field gets the most attention, there is much more that goes on behind the scenes to make it all possible.
Rifle head coach Jon Hammond has been pivotal in the program's success since joining the Mountaineers in 2007, leading his team to six national championship and 11 GARC championships.
While the rifle season may span from October to March, with a break in December, the job of being a head coach is a year-round task. Just like in any sport, there’s always work to do in the offseason.
After the rifle season ends, members of the team are still present for strength and conditioning activities despite not holding any practices.
However, many members of the team still are shooting, whether that be through their own training, national competitions, or with their national team. NCAA rules obstruct coaches' involvement with their players during this period.
“For myself and Soren [Butler, assistant coach] as staff, it does move more to administrative, planning, recruiting, so it’s really just the month of April and May," Hammond said.
"There might be some recruiting, there might be some fundraising events, or us just going over the season, planning for the next season, just general admin stuff, maybe some camps and things like that."
The rifle squad typically gets five days of practice time per week, with competitions take place exclusively on weekends. Rifle has a unique practice situation, as Hammond put it, “It’s not like volleyball or soccer where everybody has to be there.”
This allows rifle to be flexible if a player has academic commitments that coincide with when they might otherwise be practicing, which typically happens in the afternoon.
“We almost end up coaching them a little bit individually,” Hammond said. He added that he and the coaching staff develop weekly game plans for each of the athletes, giving them personalized critiques to help further improve their performances.
This past semester the Mountaineers have been able to have more practice sessions, doing drills and challenges with the whole team in an attempt to simulate match situations. They also often take what happened in the previous week’s matches and look at what they need to practice.
Often the older players will approach the coaches with ideas on what to work on, while younger players will more often rely on advice. Usually, they will work on fundamentals at the beginning of the season, but work more on match-related things as the season unfolds.
This in depth preparation is what sets WVU rifle apart come play time. Due to the nature of the sport, there isn’t much of a game plan required like in other sports. The most important things to do before the match is to make sure the members are ready and that the technology required for the match is turned on and working.
There is some coaching to do within the match, as members will sometimes request advice. However Hammond and his staff typically take a hands-off approach, saying, “[We] sit back and let them perform.”
After the match, the staff will usually do a general team debrief, mostly to discuss with the players individually how they felt the match went. They then preview the upcoming matches to develop their game plan.
The Mountaineers will be doing a lot of this during this week, as they get set to compete in the NCAA Championships Qualifying. The match will take place at home in Morgantown W. Va., against VMI and North Georgia on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Look for Hammond to make an impact as his team gets prepared to compete this postseason and in the seasons ahead.