Many college athletes compete in a sport they’ve played their entire life.
But for Michaela Pulick, a member of the WVU rowing team, a path to collegiate play was a little different.
Pulick grew up swimming but never envisioned herself competing in it or any other college sport.
“I was at a different university my freshman year and had really no intention in rowing or doing a sport in college, that is,” Pulick said. “I swam for 12 years and told myself that I was never going to do a sport in college because after 12 years of swimming, you get a little burnt out.”
She was looking for a way to get involved once she transferred to WVU.
“So on a whim, I tried out for the rowing team for their novice rowing team, and I ended up making the team that year and I just haven't stopped since,” Pulick said.
While Pulick didn’t have much experience in the sport, she was able to learn with practice.
“It was pretty much, you went through the first week of tryouts, and after tryouts, they just kind of taught you how to erg and then they throw you in a boat,” Pulick said. “And they teach how to row with the best of your ability.”
While technique is a big aspect of rowing, it was not the first thing Pulick was taught. It was through practice and repetition that she was able to learn.
“And then you just kind of learn from there just after like, going into a lot of practices, and you kind of figure out certain skills of how to improve your technique with rowing,” Pulick said. “And it's pretty much you just learn by experience almost.”
In Pulick’s first year, she was placed on the “novice” team, typically reserved for rowers who are new to the program and learning.
“It typically happens, how (head coach) Jimmy [King] has the program set up is, your first semester you are a novice and you're learning how to row you're learning how to erg, you're learning the sport and how things are,” Pulick said. “And then your second semester of that novice year you are officially integrated with part of the team. So even though we use the terms like novice and varsity, it's typically we're one team, the varsity team. “
Despite the differentiation from “varsity” Pulick was on the varsity team in all but name. She officially made it in fall of 2020 after COVID-19 cut her first season short.
Pulick said her favorite memory with the team is the Big 12 Championships and the Knecht Cup Regatta in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, where she and the boat lineup she had been with that season had a great performance.
The rowing team has taken Pulick many places through traveling such as Texas, North Carolina and Tennessee with an upcoming trip to Florida.
On top of all of her experiences, Pulick enjoys the connections she has built with her fellow teammates the most.
“And overall, I absolutely just love the team. The girls that I get to row with are incredible and they're just wonderful people to be around,” Pulick said. “And I don't think I would be able to continue without them. So they are a real main reason of why I keep showing up to practice every day.”
Even though the sport can be taxing and requires work, Pulick has found a tight-knit community within the WVU rowing team.
“Overall, it's a hard sport, but it's a lot of fun. And I found that pretty much just the people make it worth it for me.”