On Tuesday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers landed a commitment from 2023 OL Johnny Williams IV from the home state of the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs
Williams is a 6'7", 315 lb. offensive tackle from Macon, Georgia. He currently plays for Northeast High School and turned away offers from Florida State, Oregon and six other Power Five conference programs.
Williams' commitment follows that of another Georgia native, Justin Benton, last week.
This is also the sixth commitment in the past week for Neal Brown and WVU coaching staff, with a total of 17 commits for the class of '23 so far.