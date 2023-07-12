Guard Seth Wilson announced that he will remain on the men's basketball team via Twitter Tuesday.
It’s all outta love 💙💛… let’s run it back again💯 pic.twitter.com/oL674kmnN8— seth wilson (@s_dub_45) July 11, 2023
Wilson established himself as a sharpshooter for the Mountaineer last season by scoring 4.2 points per game, 39% from the field and 42% from behind the three-point arc. Both were career highs for the Lorian, Ohio native.
Wilson was a microwave scorer off the bench for the Mountaineers, breaking double digits in four games last season.
Wilson is one of just four players to return to WVU from last season.