Seth Wilson Big 12 tournament

Sophomore guard Seth Wilson sets up a play against Texas Tech in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 8, 2023.

 Photo by Luke Blain

Guard Seth Wilson announced that he will remain on the men's basketball team via Twitter Tuesday. 

Wilson established himself as a sharpshooter for the Mountaineer last season by scoring 4.2 points per game, 39% from the field and 42% from behind the three-point arc. Both were career highs for the Lorian, Ohio native. 

Wilson was a microwave scorer off the bench for the Mountaineers, breaking double digits in four games last season. 

Wilson is one of just four players to return to WVU from last season. 