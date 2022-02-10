February is Black History Month and in the world of WVU sports, there have been many athletes who were the first.
As we recognize the importance of this month, let's take a look at six African-American athletes who impacted the representation of WVU sports, extending the opportunity to don the blue and gold to people of all races and backgrounds.
Phillip Edwards - Track and Field
Friday, March 17, 1961 was the day that Phillip Edwards made school history for WVU, attending his first track and field practice and officially breaking the university’s color barrier. He was the first African-American student athlete in the school’s history for any sport.
Phillips, who happened to be a native of Morgantown, W. Va., attended the university from 1961 to 1963.
He helped the Mountaineers win the Southern Conference Championship in his final year. It was the first time the team had done so in 30 years. In that event Phillips set a stadium record with a jump of 46 feet, one-fourth inches in the triple jump, surpassing the previous mark by nearly two feet.
Richard “Dick” Leftridge - Football
Richard Leftridge became the first minority to play for the Mountaineers' football program in 1962, after receiving a scholarship offer following a dominant high school career.
Leftridge, a native of Hinton, W. Va., led the Mountaineers in rushing his sophomore season. He eclipsed 393 yards on five yards per carry. He would also receive All-Southern Conference second team honors, becoming the first African-American to do so.
The Hinton native was active with WVU from 1962 to 1965, leading the team in rushing in 1963 and 1964. For his collegiate career he collected 1,701 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Leftridge was inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 2021.
Rachael Crawford - Women’s Basketball
In 1975, Rachael Crawford became the first women of African-American descent to play for the WVU women's basketball team.
Crawford, West Virginia native, played in eight games during her one and only season at WVU. In that time with the team she averaged 2.9 points per game on 28.9% shooting from the field.
After representing the Mountaineers in 1975 she returned to her hometown of Hinton, West Virginia. Unfortunately, Crawford's life was cut short in 1992 when she was tragically murdered.
Despite spending only a year with WVU, Crawford will forever be remembered for changing the landscape of women's basketball at WVU, serving as a trailblazer for female hoopers of all backgrounds.
George Woods Jr. - Men’s Soccer
A native of Morgantown, W. Va., George Woods became the first African-American soccer player to represent the Mountaineers in 1965. During his time with the program he helped WVU win the 1965 Southern Conference Championship.
In addition to his soccer success Woods spent a year as a member of the WVU men’s track and field team.
Also an active member of the school’s ROTC program, Woods went into a career with the US Army following college. In his time with the military he served in the Vietnam War, and received a Bronze Star for his efforts in 1971.
Bruce Clinton - Baseball
Bruce Clinton became the first African American to play on the WVU baseball team in 1976, when coach Dale Ramsburg reached out to Clinton to offer him an chance to walk-on with the team as a center fielder.
Clinton, a native of Shepherdstown, W. Va., ran with the opportunity despite having never played in the outfield. He posted a .300 batting average with 2 home runs and 20 RBIs to help lead the Mountaineers to the postseason and a 21-12 record.
Unfortunately, Clinton’s baseball career would be cut short in the summer of 1976 when he suffered a career-ending leg injury. The Shepherdstown native would continue on to earn both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degree at WVU.
Yvette Spratling (Clark) - Gymnastics
In 1987, Yvette Spratling became the first African-American to represent the WVU gymnastics program. In her four-year collegiate career, Spratling tied or set multiple records, including the best all-around event score with a 37.95, which broke the previous record that was also held by her.
The Middletown, N. Y. native finished her career as just the second WVU gymnast to ever be recognized for Atlantic awards in all five of the major events. In her senior year she was named the Atlantic 10 Senior of the year.