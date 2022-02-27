The West Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams finished with 11 total medals after the conclusion of the Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship on Saturday in Morgantown, W. Va.
In the final standings, the men finished in third with a team score of 788 points, while the women finished in fourth place with a score of 502.5 points. It was Texas who became back-to-back champions in men’s and women’s competition, posting 1,033 and 1,083 points, respectively.
David Dixon earned the Mountaineers’ gold medal in the men’s 200 butterfly, finishing with a time of 1:43.64. PJ Lenz and the women’s 400 freestyle relay team earned silver medals for West Virginia while Justin Heimes, Paige Dressel, Mia Walters, and the men’s 400 relay team finished with bronze medals.
Owen Johns (301.85) put up an NCAA-Zone qualifying score from the men’s platform and helped contribute to the best performance in program history. Meanwhile, William Mullen managed to break the men’s 1650 program record held by Craig Cooper since 1983. Mullen finished the event in fourth with a time of 15:21.57.
“Really proud of these teams. They fought all the way till the end,” West Virginia coach Vic Riggs said. “Our season and lifetime best times are through the roof. Will broke a 39-year-standing record in the mile, David won the 200 fly and the women’s relay finishing second made for a great way to finish out our week.”
The 200 backstroke saw the Mountaineers gain two bronze medals. Dressel finished in third with a time of 1:57.43, while Heimes took third with a finish at 1:45.79
The 100 freestyle A-final saw Jacqueline McCutchan finish in sixth with a time of 49.97. Ginger Hansen (50.81), Ana Zortea (50.84), and Harna Minezawa (51.68) competed in the women’s 100 free B-final.
The men’s side of the 100 free saw five Mountaineers claim eight of the spots in the B-final. Max Gustafson (44.33) won the event, Conner McBeth (44.39) took second place, Braden Osborn (44.75) placed fourth, Roanoke Shirk (44.9) slid in at fifth, and David Snider’s 45.34 was good for eighth.
In the 200 breaststroke B-final, West Virginia’s Tatum Peyerl (4th - 2:19.49), Mathilde Kaelbel (6th - 2:20.32), and Shelby Gerving (8th - 2:22.6) all participated. On the men’s side, Joe Schaefer (6th - 1:58.9), Reilly Keaney (7th - 2:00.27), and Fausto Huerta (8th - 2:03.69) raced in the A-final.
The 200 butterfly earned two medals for the Mountaineers, as Walters (2:01.34) finished in third for the women while Dixon (1:43.64) paced the men.
McCutchan, Hansen, Minezawa, and Zortea won silver for West Virginia in the 400 freestyle relay, finishing at 3:20.24. The men’s team consisting of Gustafson, Osborn, Shirk, and McBeth finished in bronze with a time of 2:56.07.
A few of the men on the squad will return to action in the NCAA Last Chance Meet in Columbus on Sunday, March 6 to try and qualify for the NCAA’s.