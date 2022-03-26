Fifth-year swimmer David Dixon and senior diver PJ Lenz represented West Virginia in the 2022 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships to put a bookmark on their historic careers.
Dixon participated in the men’s 200 fly prelims and finished in 1:43.22, good for 28th overall. WVU coach Vic Riggs had nothing but praise for Dixon as he capped off his time as a Mountaineer.
“David had a really solid swim this morning to finish his collegiate career as a Mountaineer,” Riggs said. “He’s done a wonderful job the past five years and it’s been an honor and pleasure to be a part of his career.”
In the diving well, Lenz scored a 295.15 in the prelims to finish 30th overall. Diving coach Karla Helder appreciated Lenz’s effort and dedication to his craft throughout his career.
“This field of athletes, again, is very strong and accurate. Probably one of the best showings we’ve seen at NCAAs,” Helder said. “PJ dove just under the Zone qualifying score and held steady throughout the contest and finished on a high note. He represents WVU well! I was thankful to be a part of his career.”
The championships concluded the season for the West Virginia swimming and diving squad.