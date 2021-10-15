Although the West Virginia women’s swim and dive team lost to Penn State, 181-107 on Friday night, the team did come away with five first place finishes.
The first individual event of the night was the 1000-yard freestyle and West Virginia (0-1) freshman Emily Knorr came away with the victory finishing in 10:19:87. Knorr finished almost 11 seconds ahead of Penn State’s (1-0) Morgan Rinn.
West Virginia freshman Sarah Krusinki won the 1-meter dive, scoring nine more points than all Nittany Lions combined.
The 100-yard butterfly was won by West Virginia’s Harna Minezawa as she finished in just under a minute, 58:42 seconds.
West Virginia had the top four finishes in the 200-yard individual medley with junior Jacqueline McCutchen taking first with a time of 2:09:35.
The final Mountaineer victory was the 200-yard freestyle relay, with the quartet of Minezawa, Ana Zortea, Ginger Hansen and Abby Reardon winning with a time of 1:36:89.
In spite of losing, West Virginia head coach Vic Riggs still came away with some positives from the night.
"I'm really proud of our ladies this evening, obviously it was a big challenge but I'm most impressed with how we stayed within our own system and raced in our own lanes," Riggs said. "There was a lot of improvement from the WV State Games, which is what we were looking for."
Like Riggs, WVU diving coach Karla Helder was also optimistic after the loss.
"First runout of the season and we came out with a lot of positive emotions," Helder said. "We got two NCAA Zones-qualifiers, and everyone walks away with some good perspective on where they stand for the season."
The Mountaineers will return to the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park on Nov. 18 for the WVU Invitational at 10:00 a.m.