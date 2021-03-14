The West Virginia men’s and women’s swim and dive teams are sending multiple divers to a single championship for the first time in program history. Sophomore Owen Johns led the team on the final day, securing his bid with a fifth-place finish in the 1-meter with a final score of 523.35.
Johns’ teammates, Jacob Cardinal Tremblay, Jake Lowe and PJ Lenz will also be competing at the national championship. Tremblay will compete in all events, while Lenz will compete on the 1-meter and Lowe and Johns will compete in the one and three meter springboard events.
"Honestly, it's hard to put this week into words," diving coach Kara Helder said. "What a testament to our athletes this was. Not only did they compete to the best of their abilities on the boards, but leading up to that, they did everything they could to stay healthy and stay within the COVID protocols set for them. This was a very true testament to their spirit as athletes."
In addition to the divers, senior swimmer David Dixon will also be competing. With Dixon receiving a bid, the number of competitors is five, which is the most men sent to a single championship since 2007.
Lenz led the way on the 1-meter with a second-place finish, followed by Johns, who entered the finals in sixth-place but moved up to fifth. Tremblay finished in tenth with Lowe one spot behind him in 11th.
In women’s diving, Holly Darling was WVU’s only competitor, as she finished in tenth-place with a final score of 205.95.
11 men and 14 women competed on the final day of competition. All swimmers and divers from the preliminary rounds reached the finals in their respected events.
"These athletes have created an avenue for themselves to be successful this year, and they are great representatives of everything this university is about. I am so proud of them for adhering to the standards this year, both on the athletic side and on the pandemic-related side of things."
Going forward, the Mountaineers that advanced today will represent WVU in the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 24-27, which will be hosted at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.