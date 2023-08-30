Renee Riccio, a former WVU standout swimmer and three-time NCAA All-American in swimming and diving, is one of six members of the WVU Sports Hall of Fame class of 2023.
Even before her athletic career at WVU, Riccio was making history from a young age in her hometown, Altoona, Pennsylvania.
At 10 years old, Riccio set a national YMCA record for the 50-yard freestyle, according to an article published by the Altoona Mirror.
Her high school swimming career became more successful with her induction in the Blair County Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.
At 16, her time at Altoona High School came to a close. She enrolled in the Peddie School, a New Jersey college-preparatory high school known for its high-achieving swimming program.
Riccio’s collegiate swimming career spanned from 1989-93.
Kevin Gilson, Riccio’s swim coach at WVU, quickly noticed the athlete’s strong work ethic and athleticism.
“When she got into workouts, nobody could touch her,” Kevin Gilson said. “She really trained like a spartan. She was really, really tough.”
As a Mountaineer swimmer, Riccio received a multitude of awards. She was a swim team captain and conference MVP her sophomore, junior and senior years.
Riccio was a three-time All-American swimmer, becoming the first Mountaineer swimmer to earn the title twice in a single season.
In 1992, Riccio qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials. During the preliminary rounds, she placed 13th in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1:02.16.
“A little bit short there, but still, to make it, [she] done good,” Kevin Gilson said.
That same year, Riccio swam with the Senior National Championship Fort Lauderdale Swim Team.
Her former teammates at WVU describe her as a phenomenal athlete.
“She was an amazing athlete,” Erin Gilson, Riccio’s former teammate, said. “It was just amazing to watch her. She would lead the guy’s lanes. She just made it look so effortless.”
Sarah Quirk, another teammate of Riccio’s during her time at WVU, said that Riccio consistently put forth the highest effort possible in the pool while simultaneously being a good teammate to her peers.
“Renee was a fierce competitor, and she was always giving it her all,” Quirk said. “She never went easy, and she just enjoyed it. She enjoyed the competitive nature and the spirit, but she was also a great teammate in the sense of always encouraging others, always motivating.”
According to Quirk, Riccio was a humble, compassionate individual who always put others before herself.
“So as fierce and a great competitor that she was in the pool, I would say her real attribute was her as a friend,” Quirk said. “She was just the best. She was always there for you, she was always encouraging. She was just kinda that calm, always wanting to do for others.”
Thad Schultz, also a former teammate, noted that Riccio was a caring friend outside of the swim scene.
“She got me a birthday cake once, which really surprised me,” Schultz said. “That was a meaningful thing to me.”
Kristen Judge Thompson was both a teammate and roommate of Riccio’s. She said that Riccio brightened even the most mundane moments they shared together.
“Whether it was cooking, or whether it was cleaning, she made everything fun,” Thompson said. “She made you feel wanted and loved when you were around her, and she made the fun things, like cleaning the floors on the house on Gilmore Street, something you could laugh about, instead of chores.”
Even long after their collegiate swimming days had come to an end, Thompson said that Riccio continued to keep in touch and stay invested in her life.
“Renee listened and she cared,” Thompson said. “And then she would remember that my daughter was enjoying surfing and had shared this little picture of us on a fake surfboard in Fort Lauderdale. She’s just so personal.”
On Aug. 24, 2021, Riccio passed away after privately fighting against cancer.
For the past 20 years, she had been living with her husband, Frank McCutchan, in Morgantown, along with their two children, Jacqueline and Frankie.
Both of Riccio’s children followed in her footsteps swimming for WVU. Jacqueline recently won gold at the Big 12 championship last spring and Frankie transferred to WVU to swim this fall.
Riccio’s husband was also a member of the WVU Swimming and Diving team, which is how the two met.
Riccio will be inducted alongside Trevor Gathman, Bruce Irvin, TeShawne Jackson, Jay Jacobs and Jules “Buddy” Quertinmont.
The induction will take place on Sept. 23 at Milan Puskar Stadium before the WVU football game against Texas Tech.
“It’s definitely well deserved,” Erin Gilson said. “I wish it had been earlier so that she could’ve been here to celebrate with us, but it’s definitely deserved.”