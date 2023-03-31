Before the Big 12 Swim and Dive Championships in late February, senior swimmer Jacqueline McCutchan looked to make her mark in the conference and win big for West Virginia University.
The championship events took place in Austin, Texas, at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center on Feb. 22-25. WVU faced off against Texas, TCU, Iowa State and Kansas at the championships.
McCutchan competed in numerous events at the championships, including the 200 medley and 400 relays. However, it was during the women’s 100 backstroke event that McCutchan earned her shining moment.
The Morgantown native reigned victorious in the women’s 100 backstroke final event, finishing the race in 54.14 to grab the only gold medal for the Mountaineers at the championships.
“When I touched the wall and looked up at the board, shock was like the first thing I felt,” McCutchan said. “My teammates made it special for me and pulled out the excitement, I was just in shock that I won the event and the moment that they made for me was amazing.”
While McCutchan had been preparing to compete in the 100 backstroke event, she said the Big 12 Championships added an entirely new aspect to the race.
“I knew that my body knew physically what to do, but mentally, it's more challenging,” McCutchan said when reflecting on her emotions prior to the race. “I was just trying to stay focused and rely on muscle memory.”
The victory was the outcome of many years of dedication to the sport. For McCutchan, the win is not only special because of the gold medal, but because it represents her journey.
“Freshman year, winning an event was not on my radar, so accomplishing a goal that I really did not have is just, you know, it's a great feeling,” McCutchan said. “It really is proof that I've progressed and I've made progress in my swimming career.”
McCutchan began competitive swimming in high school for Club Mountaineer and earned West Virginia All-State honors while at University High School. However, her connection to the sport goes back much further.
“Actually, my parents met at WVU swimming,” McCutchan said. “So for as long as I can remember, swimming has been like a part of my life.”
McCutchan was born and raised in Morgantown, and she is one of two members of the swim and dive team that are from West Virginia. McCutchan recognized that it makes her a unique member of the team.
“Representing Morgantown as a person from Morgantown is a huge honor,” said McCutchan. “It kind of ties me to the team in a special way, which I appreciate.”
As a senior member of the team, McCutchan’s career as a Mountaineer is approaching a close.
“I feel a lot of sadness that it's over, a lot of emptiness as well,” McCutchan said. “It means a lot to me, the team means a lot to me, and there's like a big void there that I'm going to have to fill, but my experience was so good and it grew me as an athlete, obviously, but more importantly, as a person”.