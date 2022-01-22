The West Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams competed against Villanova and Iowa State to mixed results on Saturday.
The men’s squad claimed a 195-96 victory over the Wildcats as David Dixon propelled the Mountaineers with four total wins. The women’s squad fell to both Iowa State (198-101) and Villanova (177-120) after Mia Walters won the women’s 200 butterfly.
Overall, West Virginia coach Vic Riggs acknowledged that both squads had overcome adversity to compete, yet he also knows there is more work to be done.
"I knew today was going to be a tough challenge for the teams, coming off our past two weeks of COVID-19 issues," Riggs said.
"I thought we had some bright spots, but we obviously have some work to do to be ready before the Big 12 Championship. If there is any group that can accept this challenge, this group can and I believe they will."
The first win for the Mountaineers came in the men’s 200 medley relay. Justin Heimes, Fausto Huerta, Max Gustafson, and Dixon paced the contest with a time of 1:31.53. West Virginia also came in second with the quartet of Zhenya Ingram, Conrad Molinaro, David Snider, and Braden Osborn touching in at 1:33.84.
In the 1650 yard freestyle, William Mullen finished first for the men at 15:49.78. On the women’s side of the 1650, Emily Knorr placed at third with a time of 17:41.97.
The Mountaineers had the top-three finishers in the men’s 200 freestyle. Gustafson won the event with a time of 1:42.51, while Roanoke Shirk (1:43) and Brendan Williams (1:44.27) were second and third, respectively. On the women’s side of the 200 freestyle, Abby Reardon finished in second place with a time of 1:52.11.
The men’s 100 backstroke finished with Heimes (49.42) in first and Josh Harlan (52.36) in third place.
In the 100 breaststroke, the Mountaineers swept the top three. Huerta (57.22) finished first, Molinaro (59.63) was second, and Jake Young (59.66) got third place.
Walters won the women’s 200 butterfly by posting a time of 2:04.62 while Dixon won the men’s iteration with a time of 1:49.76.
The 50 freestyle went to West Virginia’s Connor McBeth (20.94) while Osborn (21) finished second. In the 100 freestyle, McBeth got his second win (45.66), while Gustafson finished second (45.77) and Osborn (46.92) came in third.
The Mountaineers got another win in the women’s 200 backstroke as Knorr finished first with a time of 2:03.47 while Paige Dressel finished second with a time of 2:04.14.
Jonathan Bennett (2:09.40) won the 200 breaststroke while Mullen (4:39.77) claimed the 500 freestyle.
In diving, the Mountaineers swept the 1-meter springboard event. PJ Lenz (292.3) earned first place, Nick Cover (266.95) finished second, and Glenn Eloriaga (252.6) was in third. The women’s 3-meter saw Camille Burt in second place with a score of 286.55 while Sarah Krusinski earned third place with a score of 259.9.
Lenz also won the men’s 3-meter with a season-best score of 318.7. Krusinski finished in second in the event for the women with a score of 260.2.
West Virginia will return to action next weekend when they travel to Notre Dame. Competition is set for a 5 p.m. start on Friday and an 11 a.m. start on Saturday at the Rolfs Aquatic Center.