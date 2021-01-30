On senior day from the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, the West Virginia women's and men's swimming and diving teams both suffered defeats against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 244-127 and 271-82, respectively.
Although the West Virginia men and women were defeated, head coach Vic Riggs praised his athletes and their performances.
“We had a very strong day, and it was a great way to send off our seniors,” Riggs said. “As a team, we competed very well. Once again, we had several lifetime bests, our relays were strong, and as a whole, we improved from our last meet.”
In the men’s swim, senior David Dixon continued his dominance in the fly coming home with the win in the 200-yard fly (1:46.79) and finishing third in the 100-yard fly (48.14).
Dixon also earned third place in the 200 yard IM relay (1:48.50), second in the 200-yard free relay (1:22.19), and third place as a member of the 400-yard free relay (3:01.48).
Fellow senior, Ryen Van Wyk, ended his day second in the 50 free (20.36), and third in the 100-yard free (45.17).
Also, in the 100-yard back, freshman Joe Schaefer finished fourth (2:02.29), in the 200-yard back Junior Josh Harlan finished third (1:48.63), and in the 1000-yard free, freshman William Mullen finished third (9:23.26).
In the 100 yard fly, freshman Roanoke Shirk came home fourth (1:39.68) and in the 100-yard back, Freshman Justin Heimes finished fourth (50.03).
The women’s team was led by stellar performances from sophomore Emily Haimes and senior Ally Vanetta.
Haimes came home first in both the 50-yard free (23.40) and the 100-yard free (50.17).
Vanetta won an event, finishing first in the 100-yard back (54.43) and a solid second in the 200-yard back (1:58.97).
Other notable performances came from freshman Jordan Buechler who finished second in the 200 yard IM (2:03.38) and fourth in the 200-yard fly (2:03.78).
Sophomore Anne-Elaine Tiller also finished third in the 1000 yard free (10:36.40) and the 400-yard medley relay team ended in second (3:22.88).
In the diving pool, one male diver came through for WVU, senior Jake Cardinal-Tremblay. Cardinal-Tremblay finished third in both the one-meter dive and the three-meter dive with final scores of 295.05 and 289.20 respectively.
The WVU women received a strong performance from sophomore diver Holly Darling who finished third in the three-meter dive with a score of 254.10.
Next up, the Mountaineers will travel to Austin, Texas, to compete for the Big 12 Championship, the meet will start Feb. 24 and go through Feb. 27.