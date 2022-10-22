After two days of competition on Friday and Saturday, the West Virginia men and women’s swimming and diving teams both took their second win of the season against Cincinnati in a tight competition for the men's and a lopsided win for the women.
The two-day dual took place at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, where the women's team topped UC 237-110, and the men’s team won in a close competition of 179-174.
After day one, the Mountaineer women held a significant lead over UC, 106-58, while the men’s team led 88-79. On Friday night, 15 Mountaineers recorded victories.
Both the men and women’s teams started off with a win in the first competition on the day, the 200-yard medley relays. The women’s relay of Jacqueline McCutchan, Mia Cheatwood, Harna Minezawa and Ada Szwabinska won with a time of 1:43.79. The men’s relay of Justin Heimes, Conrad Molinaro, David Snider and Conner McBeth topped UC with a time of 1:30.36.
WVU also took victories in the men’s and women’s 100 freestyle. Szwabinska won with a time of 56.71 for the women, and McBeth finished in first for the men’s race with a time of 45.24.
West Virginia’s success continued with a first-place finish by Cheatwood in the women’s 100 breast, followed by another victory in the women’s 400 IM by Morgan Burton.
On springboard, WVU’s Owen Johns won the men’s 1-meter with a 309.68. Sara Krusinski won the women’s 3-meter springboard with a score of 254.10.
Day one competition wrapped up two more wins for the Mountaineers in the 400 free relays.
The second day of the meet started off strong for West Virginia with back-to-back wins in both the men’s and women’s 400 medley relays. The women’s relay of McCutchan, Cheatwood, Mizewaza and Szwabinska finished at 3:46.15, while the men’s relay of Heimes, Adam McDonald, Snider and McBeth finished with a time of 3:17.23.
Miranda Kirtley earned an individual victory for the Mountaineers in the women’s 1000 freestyle with a time of 10:26.61. William Mullen dominated in the men’s event, finishing with a 9:21.53 and a nine-second lead over UC’s second-place finisher.
Back on springboard, Johns won the men’s 3-meter with a 321.98. Marian Tiemeier placed first in the women’s 1-meter springboard with a score of 266.25.
Following the diving competition, the WVU women’s team took the win in five of six individual events. McCutchan won the 200 IM, Abby Reardon took the lead in the 200 free, Szwabinska placed first in the 50 free, Cheatwood won the 200 breaststroke and Mia Walters took the 200 butterfly.
The meet concluded with the 200 free relays. The women’s team increased its lead by winning the relay with a time of 1:33.38. The men’s competition came down to the last event, and the Mountaineers took the lead in a neck-to-neck race with a time of 1:21.79.
West Virginia takes on its next competition on November 4-5 against Penn State. The women’s competition is set for 5 p.m. on Friday, November 4, and the men will compete on Saturday, November 5 at 11 a.m. at McCoy Natatorium in University Park, Pennsylvania.