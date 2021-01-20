On Wednesday, the West Virginia men’s swim and dive team had two student-athletes collect Big 12 awards as senior David Dixon was awarded Co-Big 12 Men’s Swimmer of the Week and junior PJ Lenz earned Diver of the Week.
The duo is coming off of big performances in the Backyard Brawl against Pittsburgh; Dixon finished first in both the 100- and 200-yard butterfly along with a second-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay and a third-place finish in the 200 medley relay.
Lenz finished with a program-record score on the three-meter springboard, he also came away with wins in the men’s platform and one-meter dives. Lenz finished the meet in second place with a score of 396.98, topping his previous best of 390.80.
Dixon is a native of Richmond, Virginia, and is in his fourth season with the Mountaineers. A season ago, Dixon was an NCAA Championship qualifier and was also selected to represent WVU at the USA swimming’s 2019 Toyota U.S. Open.
Dixon also finished the 2019-20 season with a bronze in the 200 butterfly at the Big 12 Championships. Dixon holds the school record for the 200 fly, and won the award for Big 12 Swimmer of the Week twice a season ago.
Lenz was also a qualifier in last season’s NCAA Championships when he qualified for the NCAA Zone Dive Championship. Lenz also won the Big 12 Diver of the Week nomination a year ago.
The Mountaineers suffered a tough loss against Pitt in their first meet of 2021. However, the clear cut performances by Dixon and Lenz provide a boost for West Virginia.
WVU head coach Vic Riggs saw positives for his team so early in the season following the performance against Pittsburgh.
"It also was a very solid day for the men's team,” Riggs said. “We ran into a very good Pitt team, and they swam really well. With that said, our team also swam very well. Today was a good start to our season, and we know where we are and what we need to do to get better.
"We had several lifetime-best times from both teams today, which makes for a great start to our season."
Next up, the team will host Notre Dame on Jan. 29 and 30. Following that meet, they will have almost a month off before the Big 12 Championships start on Feb. 24.